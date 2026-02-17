Duquesne plays La Salle in conference showdown

La Salle Explorers (7-18, 3-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 7-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A-10…

La Salle Explorers (7-18, 3-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 7-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Duquesne and La Salle face off on Wednesday.

The Dukes are 10-5 in home games. Duquesne is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Explorers are 3-9 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne scores 82.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 72.6 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Duquesne gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaeden Marshall is averaging 12.4 points for the Explorers. Truth Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

