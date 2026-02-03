Dunn leads Davidson against Saint Bonaventure after 21-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 7-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 3-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 7-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 3-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays Saint Bonaventure after Charlise Dunn scored 21 points in Davidson’s 59-51 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 5-4 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is sixth in the A-10 scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Davidson allows. Davidson scores 6.1 more points per game (67.1) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (61.0).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dunn is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.