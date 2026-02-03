Dugalic leads No. 2 UCLA against Rutgers after 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-13, 1-10 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-1, 11-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA hosts Rutgers after Angela Dugalic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 88-65 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bruins have gone 10-0 at home. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Rice averaging 5.0.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-10 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Lester averaging 2.5.

UCLA averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 57.9 points per game, 0.8 more than the 57.1 UCLA allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bruins. Rice is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Nene Ndiaye is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Lester is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

