Drexel hosts Hampton after Mcelrath’s 23-point performance

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-12, 3-6 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-7, 6-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton visits Drexel after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 23 points in Hampton’s 62-57 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons are 7-2 in home games. Drexel ranks third in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Lady Pirates are 3-6 in conference play. Hampton is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Drexel averages 63.6 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 62.0 Hampton allows. Hampton averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Drexel gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace O’Neill is averaging 4.7 points and four assists for the Dragons. Amaris Baker is averaging 18.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

Kayla Lezama is averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Pirates. Mcelrath is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 60.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.