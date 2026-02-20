Drake leads Saint Bonaventure against Loyola Chicago after 22-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-14, 8-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-12, 6-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (12-14, 8-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-12, 6-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Loyola Chicago after Laycee Drake scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 64-53 win over the VCU Rams.

The Bonnies have gone 7-4 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ramblers are 8-7 in conference play. Loyola Chicago has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Loyola Chicago won 60-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Alex-Anne Bessette led Loyola Chicago with 18 points, and Drake led Saint Bonaventure with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Aaliyah Parker is shooting 37.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bessette is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Rosalie Mercille is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 60.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.