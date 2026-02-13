Drake hosts Indiana State after Kelsey’s 27-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (7-16, 4-10 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-17, 5-8 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (7-16, 4-10 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-17, 5-8 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Drake after Tierney Kelsey scored 27 points in Indiana State’s 91-79 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 2-9 on their home court. Drake averages 18.0 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Ava Hawthorne with 3.0.

The Sycamores are 4-10 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is third in the MVC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 38.6%.

Drake’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Sycamores square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbie Aalsma is averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Anna Becker is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayci Allen is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 9.7 points. Kelsey is shooting 30.1% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

