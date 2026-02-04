Doyinsola Modesayor, Wagner Seahawks take on the Le Moyne Dolphins

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 6-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-18, 3-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (10-11, 6-4 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (5-18, 3-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays Wagner in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Dolphins have gone 2-6 at home. Le Moyne gives up 74.1 points and has been outscored by 18.9 points per game.

The Seahawks are 6-4 against NEC opponents. Wagner has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Le Moyne averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Wagner allows. Wagner averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Le Moyne allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Buragas is averaging 11.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Klea Kaci averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 11.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 57.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.