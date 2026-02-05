Doty puts up 25, Siena downs Iona 79-72

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 25 points as Siena beat Iona 79-72 on Thursday. Doty added 13 rebounds…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 25 points as Siena beat Iona 79-72 on Thursday.

Doty added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Saints (17-7, 10-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats added 18 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while they also had five assists and three steals. Francis Folefac had 17 points and finished 7 of 10 from the field. The Saints picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Gaels (14-10, 6-7) were led by Toby Harris, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Iona also got 14 points, five assists and two steals from CJ Anthony. Denver Anglin had 13 points.

