Dorries leads Bucknell against American after 36-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League) at American Eagles (13-10, 6-4 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits American after Amon Dorries scored 36 points in Bucknell’s 103-97 overtime victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Eagles are 10-3 on their home court. American is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 4-6 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League with 13.1 assists per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 4.2.

American is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 68.1 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 71.7 American gives up.

The Eagles and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julen Iturbe is averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Madden Collins is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Bison. Dorries is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

