Dorries’ 21, Spadone’s game-winner lead Bucknell over American, 60-59

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amon Dorries scored 21 points to lead Bucknell and Achile Spadone knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Bison took down American 60-59 on Wednesday.

Dorries added seven rebounds for the Bison (8-16, 5-6 Patriot League). Pat Curtin scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Spadone scored nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Geoff Sprouse led the Eagles (13-11, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Kade Sebastian added 11 points and two steals for American. Greg Jones had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Dorries scored 14 points in the first half and Bucknell went into the break trailing 29-24. Curtin led Bucknell with 12 points in the second half. Bucknell outscored American by six points over the final half.

