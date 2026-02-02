Dorn leads Indiana against USC after 26-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on USC after Nick Dorn scored 26 points in Indiana’s 98-97 overtime victory against the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans have gone 8-3 in home games. USC scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 6-5 in Big Ten play. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 17.5 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 4.4.

USC makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Indiana averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Baker-Mazara is shooting 44.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Trojans. Jaden Brownell is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hoosiers. Dorn is averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

