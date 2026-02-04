Dorian Finister hits game-winning 3-pointer and Louisiana secures 64-61 win against James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Dorian Finister scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, to help Louisiana…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Dorian Finister scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, to help Louisiana defeat James Madison 64-61 on Wednesday night.

Finister also had six rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-16, 6-6 Sun Belt Conference). Dariyus Woodson scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. De’Vion Lavergne had 14 points and shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Dukes (11-13, 4-8) were led in scoring by Cliff Davis, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Oriekose Egbule added 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.