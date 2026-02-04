Diop scores 15, Johnson 14 and Odum 13 to help Arizona St. beat Utah 71-63

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Massamba Diop had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Anthony Johnson added 14 points,…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Massamba Diop had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Anthony Johnson added 14 points, and Arizona State beat Utah 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Moe Odum added 13 points for Arizona State (12-11, 3-7 Big 12). Diop, a 7-foot-1 freshman who has blocked at least two shots in each of the last five games, has more blocks (48) than fouls (41) this season.

Don McHenry scored 23 points and Seydou Traore added 16 for Utah (9-13, 1-8), which has lost four in a row. McHenry and Traore each hit four of the Utes’ nine 3-pointers. Terrence Brown, who went into the game averaging 22.1 points (No. 4 nationally), missed his first eight field-goal attempts and finished with a season-low six points on 2-of-16 shooting.

The Sun Devils led by as many as 18 points in the first half before they took a 41-25 lead into halftime. The Utes scored 11 of the first 13 second-half points to trim their deficit to seven with 15 minutes to play. Utah got no closer until Traore hit a 3-pointer and, after a steal by Keanu Dawes, McHenry made a fast-break layup that made it a four-point game with 1:41 left.

Odum answered with a bucket in the lane and the Sun Devils made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line from there.

ASU is 7-0 this season when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils play Saturday at Colorado.

Utah: The Utes visit No. 11 Kansas on Saturday.

