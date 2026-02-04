Dike and the Morehead State Eagles take on conference foe Southeast Missouri State

Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 9-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-13, 4-8 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m.…

Morehead State Eagles (14-9, 9-3 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-13, 4-8 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Katie Dike and Morehead State take on Carmen Taylor and Southeast Missouri State in OVC action Thursday.

The Redhawks are 6-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC with 12.9 assists per game led by Raissa Nsabua averaging 4.2.

The Eagles are 9-3 in OVC play. Morehead State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Morehead State gives up. Morehead State has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Lexi McCully is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dike is averaging 15 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Josefine Enander is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 60.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 61.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

