Deniusas’ 17 help UT Martin down Little Rock 55-52

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matas Deniusas’ 17 points helped UT Martin defeat Little Rock 55-52 on Tuesday.

Deniusas added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (18-5, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Andrija Bukumirovic scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and three steals. Filip Petkovski had six points and finished 2 of 5 from 3-point range.

Braxton Bayless finished with 13 points for the Trojans (9-14, 6-6). Kachi Nzeh added 11 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

