Davis scores 18 as Long Island downs New Haven 60-55

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis scored 18 points as Long Island beat New Haven 60-55 on Thursday.

Davis also contributed seven rebounds for the Sharks (15-8, 9-1 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller added 13 points while shooting 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and seven rebounds. Shadrak Lasu went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Chargers (10-13, 5-5) were led by Jabri Fitzpatrick, who recorded 17 points. Andre Pasha added 14 points and two steals for New Haven. Najimi George finished with 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

