Dartmouth visits Princeton after Mitchell-Day’s 23-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (11-14, 5-7 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (8-19, 4-8 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays Princeton after Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 23 points in Dartmouth’s 80-71 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 7-4 on their home court. Princeton is 6-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Green are 5-7 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Princeton’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Dartmouth won the last matchup 71-69 on Jan. 19. Kareem Thomas scored 22 points to help lead the Big Green to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Landon Clark is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Green. Mitchell-Day is averaging 11.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

