Dai Dai Ames scores career-high 29, Cal beats Georgia Tech after blowing 15-point lead

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored a career-high 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting and California blew a double-digit lead on Wednesday before the Golden Bears beat Georgia Tech 90-85.

John Camden had 15 points, Chris Bell scored 14 points, and Justin Pippen finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Cal (17-6, 5-5 ACC). Milos Ilic had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Akai Fleming led Georgia Tech (11-12, 2-8) with 19 points, 15 in the second half, and Chas Kelley III scored 15. Jaeden Mustaf and Kam Craft added 14 points apiece and Baye Ndongo had 10 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists. Georgia Tech has lost three in a row and six of seven. Ndongo suffered an apparent non-contact injury to his left leg moments before he fouled out 43 seconds left.

Fleming scored eight consecutive Georgia Tech points — which included two 3-pointers — to cut the deficit to 80-77 with 1:08 to play. The Bears then made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final 48 seconds to seal it.

Ames made back-to-back baskets before Ilic converted a three-point play that made it 7-0 a little more than two minutes into the game. The Bears took a 43-29 lead into the intermission.

Ames hit a 3-pointer 42 seconds into the second half that gave the Bears a 15-point lead, their biggest of the game. Craft then scored eight consecutive Yellow Jackets points in a 20-3 run that game them their first lead when Fleming’s layup with 14:37 to play made it 51-49.

Mouhamed Sylla (ankle) and Peyton Marshall (right thumb) did not play for Georgia Tech.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play Saturday at Stanford.

California: The Bears host Clemson on Saturday.

