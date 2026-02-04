CSU Bakersfield visits UC Irvine following Price’s 24-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 2-9 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (15-7, 8-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays UC Irvine after Mike Price scored 24 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 80-72 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Anteaters have gone 7-3 at home. UC Irvine leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Kyle Evans leads the Anteaters with 8.5 rebounds.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield gives up 79.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

UC Irvine is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Anteaters. Jovan Jester Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pierre Geneste Jr. is averaging 3.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Roadrunners. Dailin Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

