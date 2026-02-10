Creighton plays DePaul, aims to break road skid

Creighton Bluejays (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-12, 4-9 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (13-11, 7-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-12, 4-9 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will try to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Bluejays play DePaul.

The Blue Demons have gone 10-4 in home games. DePaul is ninth in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 2.4.

The Bluejays are 7-6 in conference matchups. Creighton averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

DePaul is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game DePaul allows.

The Blue Demons and Bluejays match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is averaging 11.8 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

