Creighton hosts Hession and Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (12-10, 5-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-12, 6-7 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (12-10, 5-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-12, 6-7 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces Creighton after Khadee Hession scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 67-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays are 5-5 on their home court. Creighton has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 5-8 in Big East play. Georgetown is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Creighton allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Zediker is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Khia Miller is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.9 points for the Hoyas. Laila Jewett is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

