Crawford scores 21, Maine knocks off Vermont 76-70

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Caleb Crawford scored 21 points off the bench for Maine in a 76-70 win over Vermont on Thursday.

Crawford shot 6 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (6-18, 4-5 America East Conference). Mekhi Gray and TJ Biel both scored 17 points.

TJ Hurley finished with 27 points for the Catamounts (14-10, 6-3). TJ Long added 13 points for Vermont. Gus Yalden also recorded 12 points, five assists and three steals.

