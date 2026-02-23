Crawford leads UIC against Bradley after 22-point game

Bradley Braves (19-10, 12-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-13, 11-7 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts…

Bradley Braves (19-10, 12-6 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-13, 11-7 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Bradley after Elijah Crawford scored 22 points in UIC’s 71-67 loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 8-5 at home. UIC has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 12-6 against MVC opponents. Bradley is third in the MVC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

UIC’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UIC gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. UIC won the last meeting 85-70 on Jan. 25. Crawford scored 26 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Flames. Crawford is averaging 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alex Huibregtse is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.3 points. Jaquan Johnson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

