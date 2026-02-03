Crawford leads South Dakota against UMKC after 33-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (12-12, 4-5 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-19, 1-8 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (12-12, 4-5 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-19, 1-8 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays UMKC after Jordan Crawford scored 33 points in South Dakota’s 89-84 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Roos have gone 3-7 at home. UMKC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 4-5 in Summit League play. South Dakota has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UMKC is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points lower than the 50.4% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota’s 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than UMKC has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The Roos and Coyotes face off Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Palm is averaging 8.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Roos. Karmello Branch is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Coyotes. Crawford is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.