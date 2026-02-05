Cranford’s 17 help Eastern Kentucky down FGCU 76-74

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. scored 17 points as Eastern Kentucky beat FGCU 76-74 on Thursday. Cranford shot…

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Juan Cranford Jr. scored 17 points as Eastern Kentucky beat FGCU 76-74 on Thursday.

Cranford shot 5 for 14 (4 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (8-16, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Montavious Myrick scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added seven rebounds. Austin Ball had 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Eagles (10-14, 4-7) were led in scoring by Isaiah Malone, who finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Ellerbee added 15 points, and J.R. Konieczny finished with 14 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

