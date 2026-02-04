Counter and Charleston (SC) host N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 2-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-8, 8-2 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 2-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-8, 8-2 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces N.C. A&T after Jlynn Counter scored 28 points in Charleston (SC)’s 89-84 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Cougars are 9-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aggies are 2-8 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 75.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 75.4 Charleston (SC) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is averaging 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Cougars. Christian Reeves is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis Walker is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Zamoku Weluche-Ume is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

