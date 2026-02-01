Cotton leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Houston Christian after 21-point showing

Houston Christian Huskies (8-14, 4-9 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-11, 7-6 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Houston Christian Huskies (8-14, 4-9 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-11, 7-6 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Houston Christian after Koree Cotton scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 106-93 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Vaqueros have gone 6-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 4-9 against conference opponents. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Demarco Bethea averaging 2.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 75.0 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 74.4 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotton is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Marvin McGhee III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kylin Green is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Demari Williams is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.