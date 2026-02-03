Coskun and Bucknell host American

American Eagles (6-15, 4-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-14, 3-7 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell…

American Eagles (6-15, 4-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (7-14, 3-7 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts American after Tuana Coskun scored 26 points in Bucknell’s 62-51 win against the Boston University Terriers.

The Bison have gone 5-5 at home. Bucknell allows 58.1 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-6 in conference matchups. American is fifth in the Patriot with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Charlotte Tuhy averaging 11.0.

Bucknell averages 53.9 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 64.7 American gives up. American averages 56.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 58.1 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.8 points. Coskun is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Tuhy is averaging 12.4 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 50.6 points, 21.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 56.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.