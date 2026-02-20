Cornell visits Harvard after Wright’s 29-point game

Cornell Big Red (8-15, 3-7 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-9, 7-3 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (8-15, 3-7 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (14-9, 7-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces Cornell after Abigail Wright scored 29 points in Harvard’s 68-62 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Crimson have gone 7-2 in home games. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.7 assists per game led by Katie Krupa averaging 3.0.

The Big Red are 3-7 in Ivy League play. Cornell has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Harvard’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cornell allows. Cornell averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Harvard gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Harvard won 84-38 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Mary Hollensteiner led Harvard with 22 points, and Emily Pape led Cornell with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karlee White is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Wright is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rachel Kaus is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Big Red. Clarke Jackson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Big Red: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

