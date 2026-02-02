Corhen and the Pittsburgh Panthers take on conference foe No. 17 Virginia

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-3, 7-2 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cameron…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-13, 2-7 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (18-3, 7-2 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Corhen and Pittsburgh take on Thijs De Ridder and No. 17 Virginia in ACC play.

The Cavaliers are 10-1 on their home court. Virginia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 2-7 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Pittsburgh allows to opponents. Pittsburgh has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

The Cavaliers and Panthers square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De Ridder is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Malik Thomas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Damarco Minor averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Roman Siulepa is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

