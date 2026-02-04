Cooper and the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers visit conference foe Georgia

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-5, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-4, 4-4 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (14-5, 6-1 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-4, 4-4 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Talaysia Cooper and No. 19 Tennessee visit Dani Carnegie and Georgia on Thursday.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 10-2 in home games. Georgia is 15-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Volunteers are 6-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 6.6.

Georgia makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Tennessee averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgia allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers. Mia Pauldo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.