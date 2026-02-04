Collins leads Florida International against Western Kentucky after 20-point game

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-15, 1-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (12-8, 5-4 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (5-15, 1-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (12-8, 5-4 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Western Kentucky after Rhema Collins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 51-48 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA with 11.4 assists per game led by Grecia Ferrer Leal averaging 3.8.

The Lady Toppers are 1-8 in conference play. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

Florida International scores 73.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 65.4 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Lady Toppers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zsofia Telegdy averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Toppers, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Salma Khedr is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Lady Toppers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 23.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.