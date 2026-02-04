Coleman and UIC host Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-13, 3-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-11, 5-5 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Southern Illinois Salukis (5-13, 3-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-11, 5-5 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Southern Illinois after Julia Coleman scored 20 points in UIC’s 76-57 win over the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 6-5 in home games. UIC has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Salukis have gone 3-7 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

UIC scores 64.2 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 73.5 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 66.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 63.6 UIC gives up.

The Flames and Salukis match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Carrothers is averaging 18.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Coleman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Indya Green is averaging 12.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Salukis. Alayna Kraus is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Salukis: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.