Coffey and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions host conference foe SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-12, 3-9 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (15-7, 8-4 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) host Syanne Mohamed and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC play.

The Lions are 7-2 in home games. Lindenwood (MO) is the top team in the OVC with 15.8 assists per game led by Ellie Brueggemann averaging 3.5.

The Cougars are 3-9 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Lindenwood (MO) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 4.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 60.7 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 62.2 Lindenwood (MO) gives up.

The Lions and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleshia Jones is averaging 15.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Lions. Coffey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Macy Silvey is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.3 points. Lauren Miller is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

