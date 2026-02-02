Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Coffee scores 17 as…

Coffee scores 17 as Grambling cruises past Alcorn State 74-50

The Associated Press

February 2, 2026, 10:51 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III scored 17 points and Grambling beat Alcorn State 74-50 on Monday night.

Coffee added five assists for the Tigers (10-10, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jamil Muttilib sank three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Derrius Ward hit two 3s and scored 14.

Jameel Morris led the way for the Braves (4-17, 3-6) with 15 points and three steals. Omari Hamilton added 10 points and Tycen McDaniels finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up