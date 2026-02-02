Coffee scores 17 as Grambling cruises past Alcorn State 74-50

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III scored 17 points and Grambling beat Alcorn State 74-50 on Monday night. Coffee…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Roderick Coffee III scored 17 points and Grambling beat Alcorn State 74-50 on Monday night.

Coffee added five assists for the Tigers (10-10, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jamil Muttilib sank three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Derrius Ward hit two 3s and scored 14.

Jameel Morris led the way for the Braves (4-17, 3-6) with 15 points and three steals. Omari Hamilton added 10 points and Tycen McDaniels finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

