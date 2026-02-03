Cleveland State hosts Robinson and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-10, 10-3 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League) Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-10, 10-3 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Cleveland State after Brody Robinson scored 21 points in Oakland’s 76-65 win against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Vikings have gone 5-4 in home games. Cleveland State allows 84.5 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-3 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cleveland State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 83.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 84.5 Cleveland State allows to opponents.

The Vikings and Golden Grizzlies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Beard averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Dayan Nessah is shooting 56.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.