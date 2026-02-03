Clark leads Pepperdine against Seattle U after 31-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (6-17, 1-9 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-9, 3-7 WCC) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (6-17, 1-9 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (14-9, 3-7 WCC)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays Seattle U after Aaron Clark scored 31 points in Pepperdine’s 92-88 overtime loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Redhawks have gone 10-3 in home games. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WCC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Maurer averaging 1.9.

The Waves are 1-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Seattle U is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Waves face off Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Styles Phipps is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Waves. Clark is averaging 11.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

