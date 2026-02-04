Citadel visits Faulkner and Samford

Citadel Bulldogs (8-15, 5-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-12, 4-6 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-15, 5-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (11-12, 4-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Citadel after Dylan Faulkner scored 23 points in Samford’s 88-74 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Samford Bulldogs are 6-3 in home games. Samford ranks seventh in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 5-5 in conference play. Citadel averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Samford’s average of 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 70.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 76.3 Samford gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth is averaging 20.6 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Faulkner is averaging 18.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Braxton Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Citadel Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Citadel Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.