Cincinnati hosts UCF after Perry’s 32-point game

UCF Knights (10-16, 2-13 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (10-17, 5-10 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays UCF after Mya Perry scored 32 points in Cincinnati’s 76-67 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Bearcats have gone 6-8 in home games. Cincinnati has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 2-13 in conference play. UCF is 5-15 against opponents over .500.

Cincinnati averages 70.4 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.3 UCF allows. UCF averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Cincinnati gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Cincinnati won the last matchup 63-59 on Jan. 15. Perry scored 24 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 14.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Perry is averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 8.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 58.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.