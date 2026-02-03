Ciezki leads Indiana against Wisconsin

Indiana Hoosiers (12-11, 1-10 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-11, 1-10 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana faces Wisconsin after Shay Ciezki scored 33 points in Indiana’s 89-75 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Badgers have gone 11-1 at home. Wisconsin is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoosiers are 1-10 against conference opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

Wisconsin averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Hoosiers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is averaging 14.6 points for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ciezki averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc. Lenee Beaumont is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 25.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.