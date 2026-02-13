Chicago State hosts Buragas and Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-18, 5-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 7-5 NEC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-18, 5-7 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (8-17, 7-5 NEC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Chicago State after Ashley Buragas scored 23 points in Le Moyne’s 62-50 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 in home games. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Mount averaging 2.8.

The Dolphins are 5-7 in conference play. Le Moyne ranks eighth in the NEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Buragas averaging 2.5.

Chicago State scores 60.0 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 72.2 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 55.7 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 73.4 Chicago State allows.

The Cougars and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keona McGee is averaging 11 points for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sierra Linnin is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 9.6 points. Buragas is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

