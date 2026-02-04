Chattanooga hosts Okojie and Mercer

Mercer Bears (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-14, 3-7 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Mercer Bears (15-8, 7-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-14, 3-7 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on Chattanooga after Baraka Okojie scored 24 points in Mercer’s 95-81 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs have gone 5-5 in home games. Chattanooga has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears have gone 7-3 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Bears square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brennan Watkins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Jordan Frison is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zaire Williams is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals. Okojie is averaging 20.2 points and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 88.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.