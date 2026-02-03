Charlotte visits Tulane following Hanna’s 23-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-12, 3-5 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-12, 3-5 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Charlotte after Dyllan Hanna scored 23 points in Tulane’s 67-65 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 5-7 in home games. Tulane has a 2-10 record against teams above .500.

The 49ers are 3-6 in AAC play. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Tulane is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Tulane gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 6.2 points and 9.2 rebounds for the 49ers. Tanajah Hayes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.