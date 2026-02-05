Charleston secures 78-62 victory against North Carolina A&T

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves had 16 points in Charleston’s 78-62 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday. Reeves…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Reeves had 16 points in Charleston’s 78-62 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday.

Reeves also had six rebounds for the Cougars (16-8, 9-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Jlynn Counter scored 16 points and added six assists and four steals. Colby Duggan went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Lewis Walker led the Aggies (9-13, 2-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Trent Middleton added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for North Carolina A&T.

Charleston took the lead with 2:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Duggan led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 41-37 at the break. Charleston pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 15 points. They outscored N.C. A&T by 12 points in the final half, as Counter led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

