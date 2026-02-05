Charleston (SC) hosts UNC Wilmington following Silver’s 27-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-16, 1-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-3, 10-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-16, 1-9 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-3, 10-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Charleston (SC) after Kylah Silver scored 27 points in UNC Wilmington’s 79-68 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars have gone 8-0 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 14.1 assists per game led by Taylor Barbot averaging 6.1.

The Seahawks are 1-9 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington gives up 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rori Cox is averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Seahawks. Silver is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.