Central Michigan visits Bettiol and UMass

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-15, 3-7 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (14-9, 5-6 MAC) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-15, 3-7 MAC) at UMass Minutemen (14-9, 5-6 MAC)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Central Michigan after Leonardo Bettiol scored 20 points in UMass’ 70-67 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Minutemen are 9-3 on their home court. UMass scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Chippewas have gone 3-7 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass scores 79.5 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 77.6 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game UMass gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bettiol is scoring 17.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 15.0 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games.

Tamario Adley is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Chippewas. Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.