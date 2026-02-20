Central Arkansas Sugar Bears face the West Georgia Wolves, seek 7th straight win

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-10, 10-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (17-9, 10-5 ASUN) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (17-10, 10-5 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (17-9, 10-5 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas is looking to extend its six-game win streak with a victory over West Georgia.

The Wolves have gone 12-2 at home. West Georgia has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Sugar Bears have gone 10-5 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is fourth in the ASUN scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

West Georgia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of West Georgia have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Central Arkansas won 87-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Shae Littleford led Central Arkansas with 17 points, and Jasmine Jones led West Georgia with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Donald is averaging 14.3 points for the Wolves. Sydne Tolbert is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Littleford is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

