Central Arkansas hosts North Alabama following Hunter’s 32-point showing

North Alabama Lions (7-13, 2-7 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (12-10, 7-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on North Alabama after Camren Hunter scored 32 points in Central Arkansas’ 90-81 victory against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bears are 10-1 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks seventh in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ty Robinson averaging 1.6.

The Lions are 2-7 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Central Arkansas averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 9.5 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game Central Arkansas allows.

The Bears and Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 18.7 points for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Canin Jefferson is averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. Donte Bacchus is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.