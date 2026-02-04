Cent. Conn. St. plays Chicago State on 12-game road skid

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-21, 0-10 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-17, 5-5 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-21, 0-10 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (6-17, 5-5 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will aim to stop its 12-game road slide when the Blue Devils play Chicago State.

The Cougars are 3-3 on their home court. Chicago State is 0-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Devils are 0-10 in conference games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks eighth in the NEC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucia Noin averaging 4.4.

Chicago State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Chicago State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sisco averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 4.3 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Keona McGee is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Noin is averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 55.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

