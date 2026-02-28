Casey and Evansville take down Valparaiso 80-79

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Casey scored the game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer and racked up 37 points to lead Evansville past…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Casey scored the game-winning buzzer-beating 3-pointer and racked up 37 points to lead Evansville past Valparaiso 80-79 on Saturday.

Casey had 11 rebounds for the Purple Aces (7-23, 3-16 Missouri Valley Conference). Bryce Quinet scored 18 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Joshua Hughes went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Owen Dease led the Beacons (17-14, 11-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. JT Pettigrew added 16 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Rakim Chaney had 14 points, five assists and three steals.

Casey scored 20 second-half points, including the game-winning shot.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

